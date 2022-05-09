in Music News

Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Lady Gaga single tops this week’s add board.

Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand video screen | Interscope

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga’s single from the new “Top Gun: Maverick” soundtrack, unsurprisingly tops this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board.

The new single won support from 63 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Credited with 22 new adds, Sam Smith’s “Love Me More” takes second place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

With 10 adds each, Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” tie for third. Ava Max’s “Maybe You’re The Problem,” a new option for 9 stations, follows in fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: The Kid LAROI’s “Thousand Miles” (8 adds, 6th-most), The Walters’ “I Love You So” (7 adds, 7th-most), Sia’s “Unstoppable” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie), Ed Sheeran’s “2step (featuring Lil Baby)” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie), Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” (5 adds, 10th-most, tie), Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” (5 adds, 10th-most, tie), Lauv’s “All 4 Nothing” (5 adds, 10th-most, tie), and The Band Camino’s “I Think I Like You” (5 adds, 10th-most, tie).

ava maxdazydove cameroned sheeranem beiholdhold my handLady Gagalauvlil babylizzoNicky youresam smithsiathe band caminothe kid laroithe walters

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: “Wait For U” Debuts As #1 Song In America, Future Scores Three Other Top 10 Spots

Rachel Brosnahan, Jack Harlow Appear On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)