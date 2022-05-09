Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga’s single from the new “Top Gun: Maverick” soundtrack, unsurprisingly tops this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board.

The new single won support from 63 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Credited with 22 new adds, Sam Smith’s “Love Me More” takes second place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

With 10 adds each, Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” tie for third. Ava Max’s “Maybe You’re The Problem,” a new option for 9 stations, follows in fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: The Kid LAROI’s “Thousand Miles” (8 adds, 6th-most), The Walters’ “I Love You So” (7 adds, 7th-most), Sia’s “Unstoppable” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie), Ed Sheeran’s “2step (featuring Lil Baby)” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie), Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” (5 adds, 10th-most, tie), Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” (5 adds, 10th-most, tie), Lauv’s “All 4 Nothing” (5 adds, 10th-most, tie), and The Band Camino’s “I Think I Like You” (5 adds, 10th-most, tie).