Billboard Hot 100: “Wait For U” Debuts As #1 Song In America, Future Scores Three Other Top 10 Spots

Future’s new collaboration with Drake and Tems tops the Hot 100.

Future - I NEVER LIKED YOU album cover by Gregory Harris (for GQ), courtesy of Epic Records

As his “I NEVER LIKED YOU” debuts atop the Billboard 200 album chart, Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” rules the Hot 100 song chart.

“Wait For U” arrives at #1 thanks to stellar opening week streams, as well as solid inaugural radio and sales numbers.

The song becomes Future’s second Hot 100 leader, while marking a milestone 10th chart-topper for Drake. It, moreover, ranks as the first career Hot 100 #1 for Tems.

Future also scores three other Top 10 songs this week; “Puffin On Zootiez” takes #4, “712PM” grabs #8, and “I’m Dat N****” earns #10.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” last week’s leader, slips to #2 this week. Jack Harlow’s “First Class” slides down one spot to #3, and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” falls two rungs to #5.

