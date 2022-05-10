in TV News

Rachel Brosnahan, Jack Harlow Appear On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

They appear in multiple segments on Monday’s broadcast.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1649 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Rachel Brosnahan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 9, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features in-studio appearances by Rachel Brosnahan and Jack Harlow.

Each appears heavily on the episode. Both join Fallon for interviews, as well as a game of Virtual Reality Pictionary.

Harlow additionally takes the stage to perform in support of his just-released album “Come Home The Kids Miss You.”

Filmed in advance, Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show” was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT. In support of the broadcast, NBC shared photos of Brosnahan and Harlow at the taping.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1649 — Pictured: (l-r) Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, rapper Jack Harlow, host Jimmy Fallon, and actress Rachel Brosnahan during “Virtual Reality Pictionary” on Monday, May 9, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1649 — Pictured: (l-r) Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, actress Rachel Brosnahan, rapper Jack Harlow, and host Jimmy Fallon during “Virtual Reality Pictionary” on Monday, May 9, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1649 — Pictured: (l-r) Rapper Jack Harlow during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 9, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1649 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Rachel Brosnahan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 9, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1649 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Rachel Brosnahan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 9, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1649 — Pictured: (l-r) Rapper Jack Harlow during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 9, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1649 — Pictured: (l-r) Rapper Jack Harlow during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 9, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1649 — Pictured: Musical guest Jack Harlow performs on Monday, May 9, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1649 — Pictured: Musical guest Jack Harlow performs on Monday, May 9, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1649 — Pictured: Musical guest Jack Harlow performs on Monday, May 9, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1649 — Pictured: Musical guest Jack Harlow performs on Monday, May 9, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

