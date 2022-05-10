Rachel Brosnahan, Jack Harlow Appear On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1649 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Rachel Brosnahan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 9, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features in-studio appearances by Rachel Brosnahan and Jack Harlow.
Each appears heavily on the episode. Both join Fallon for interviews, as well as a game of Virtual Reality Pictionary.
Harlow additionally takes the stage to perform in support of his just-released album “Come Home The Kids Miss You.”
Filmed in advance, Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show” was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT. In support of the broadcast, NBC shared photos of Brosnahan and Harlow at the taping.
