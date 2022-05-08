in Music News

Latto’s “Big Energy” Returns To #1 On Pop Radio Chart, Earning Third Week On Top

“Big Energy” recaptures the pop radio throne.

Latto - Big Energy video screenshot | RCA

Last week, Latto’s “Big Energy” ceded the pop radio throne to Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy.”

This week, the multi-format Latto hit rises one place to reclaim #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played 17,528 times during the May 1-7 tracking period, “Big Energy” earns a third total week at #1 on the chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 97 but proves sufficient to send “Big Energy” back to #1.

“Enemy” settles for #2 this week, while Harry Styles’ “As It Was” rises one place to #3. Doja Cat’s “Woman” slides a place to #4, and Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” holds at #5.

big energydoja catharry stylesimagine dragonslattolil nas x

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” Officially Earns Top 10 Position On Pop Radio Chart

Songs By Jack Harlow, Em Beihold, Shawn Mendes Make Top 15 At Pop Radio; The Kid LAROI, Doja Cat Top 20