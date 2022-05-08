Latto’s “Big Energy” Returns To #1 On Pop Radio Chart, Earning Third Week On Top

Last week, Latto’s “Big Energy” ceded the pop radio throne to Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy.”
This week, the multi-format Latto hit rises one place to reclaim #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.
Played 17,528 times during the May 1-7 tracking period, “Big Energy” earns a third total week at #1 on the chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 97 but proves sufficient to send “Big Energy” back to #1.
“Enemy” settles for #2 this week, while Harry Styles’ “As It Was” rises one place to #3. Doja Cat’s “Woman” slides a place to #4, and Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” holds at #5.
