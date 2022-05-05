in TV News

Ingrid Andress Performs On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Ingrid Andress takes the stage on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1647 -- Pictured: Musical guest Ingrid Andress performs on Thursday, May 5, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Thursday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a visit from mainstream country artist Ingrid Andress.

Andress takes the stage for the show-closing musical performance on Thursday’s edition of the popular talk show.

The performance closes a broadcast that also features a pair of in-studio interview appearances. Chris Pratt and Benedict Wong fill those roles on the episode, with Pratt also participating in a “Face It Challenge” with host Jimmy Fallon.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1647 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Chris Pratt and host Jimmy Fallon during the “Face It Challenge” on Thursday, May 5, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1647 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Benedict Wong during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, May 5, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1647 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Chris Pratt during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, May 5, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

