THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1647 -- Pictured: Musical guest Ingrid Andress performs on Thursday, May 5, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Thursday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a visit from mainstream country artist Ingrid Andress.
Andress takes the stage for the show-closing musical performance on Thursday’s edition of the popular talk show.
The performance closes a broadcast that also features a pair of in-studio interview appearances. Chris Pratt and Benedict Wong fill those roles on the episode, with Pratt also participating in a “Face It Challenge” with host Jimmy Fallon.
Filmed in advance, the episode was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:
Comments
One Ping
Pingback:Ingrid Andress Performs On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look) – KDRM Radio
Loading…