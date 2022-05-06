Millie Bobby Brown Scheduled For Interview On May 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Ahead of the forthcoming “Stranger Things” season premiere, star Millie Bobby Brown will make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The actress will appear on the Friday, May 13 edition of the talk show as its lead guest. That night’s episode will also feature a chat with Maury Povich and a performance by Snail Mail.

A complete look at the next several “Fallon” lineups follows:

Friday, May 6: Guests include Sophie Turner, Tom Pelphrey and comedian Moses Storm. Show #1648

Monday, May 9: Guests include Rachel Brosnahan, Jack Harlow and musical guest Jack Harlow. Show #1649

Tuesday, May 10: Guests include Mandy Moore, The Kids in the Hall and musical guest Mandy Moore. Show #1650

Wednesday, May 11: Guests include Florence Welch, Jimmy Buffett and musical guest Florence and the Machine. Show #1651

Thursday, May 12: Guests include Post Malone, Howie Mandel and musical guest Arcade Fire. Show #1652

Friday, May 13: Guests include Millie Bobby Brown, Maury Povich and musical guest Snail Mail. Show #1653