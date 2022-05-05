Ratings: Shawn Mendes’ Co-Hosting Appearance Leads “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” To Big Viewership Total

Featuring Shawn Mendes as guest co-host, interviewee, segment guest, and musical performer, this past Friday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” posted a big viewership number.

According to data posted by Showbuzz, the April 29 episode drew 1.823 million live+same-day viewers.

With that figure, the episode ranked as the week’s most-watched late-night talk show. It, moreover, might rank as the most-watched “Fallon” episode since the February 4 broadcast. That episode, which featured Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Steph Curry, and Ayesha Curry, notably aired on the night of the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

The “might” qualifier applies because Showbuzz did not report data for last week’s “Fallon” episodes. It is very likely, however, that the Shawn Mendes episode beat all those broadcasts and truly does rank as the most-watched episode in nearly three months.

In addition to Shawn Mendes, the April 29 “Fallon” featured Jesse Tyler Ferguson.