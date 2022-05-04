Reinforcing the reality that “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is nearing its series finale, Thursday’s episode marks the long-running talk program’s final Mother’s Day special.
The episode features two noteworthy celebrity moms in Jessica Biel and Behati Prinsloo.
Biel gives an update on her family, while also talking about how husband Justin Timberlake helped celebrate her 40th birthday. She and Ellen additionally play a game of “Stuff Your Granny Panties.”
Prinsloo shares an anecdote about her husband Adam Levine, who later makes a surprise appearance with a gift of flowers.
The episode will air Thursday afternoon, but sneak peek videos already follow:
Comments
One Ping
Pingback:Jessica Biel, Behati Prinsloo Appear On Final Mother’s Day Edition Of “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now) – KDRM Radio
Loading…