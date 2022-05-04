in TV News

Elizabeth Olsen, Willie Geist, Norah Jones Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Elizabeth Olsen appears as the lead guest on Wednesday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1646 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Elizabeth Olsen during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Actress Elizabeth Olsen makes an appearance on Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Appearing on behalf of “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness,” Olsen takes part in an interview with host Jimmy Fallon.

Wednesday’s edition of the popular NBC talk show also features an in-studio chat with Willie Geist. Norah Jones takes the stage for the official musical performance, while Franklin Rakin and Gemma Laurence take place in an earlier “Battle Of The Instant Songwriters” segment.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1646 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Elizabeth Olsen during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1646 — Pictured: Musical guest Norah Jones performs on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1646 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Elizabeth Olsen during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1646 — Pictured: (l-r) Broadcast Journalist Willie Geist during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1646 — Pictured: Audience member/songwriter Gemma Laurence during “Battle of the Instant Songwriters” on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1646 — Pictured: Audience member/songwriter Franklin Rakin during “Battle of the Instant Songwriters” on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1646 — Pictured: Musical guest Norah Jones performs on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Elizabeth Olsenjimmy fallonnbcnorah jonesthe tonight showwillie geist

