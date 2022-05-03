Sydney Sweeney, Benedict Cumberbatch Appear, Play Charades On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1645 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, actress Sydney Sweeney, and host Jimmy Fallon during Charades on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features in-studio appearances by Sydney Sweeney and Benedict Cumberbatch.
Both join host Jimmy Fallon during interviews on Tuesday’s episode. Not simply there to chat, they also take part in a game of Charades with host Jimmy Fallon and Roots band member Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter.
In addition to Sweeney and Cumberbatch, Tuesday’s episode features an in-person performance by Father John Misty.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the episode, NBC shared photos from the taping:
