Muse’s “Won’t Stand Down” Officially Earns #1 At Active Rock Radio

Active rock has a new #1 song.

Muse by Nick Fincher, press photo courtesy of Warner Records

Muse’s “Won’t Stand Down” moves up to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Won’t Stand Down” captures the throne from Falling In Reverse’s “Zombified.”

The Muse single received ~1,920 spins during the April 24-30 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 151.

“Zombified” slides to #2 this week, as Jelly Roll’s “Dead Man Walking” holds in the #3 position. Ghost’s “Call Me Little Sunshine” concurrently stays at #4.

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Black Summer” also keeps its position, in its case remaining at the #5 level.

