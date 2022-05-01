Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” Officially Earns #1 At Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Imagine Dragons’ megahit “Enemy” makes a big jump at radio this week, rising to #1 on the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary airplay charts.

“Enemy” rises one place to the summit on the pop listing, while enjoying a two-place gain at Hot AC.

— The “Arcane” single received ~18,179 pop spins during the April 24-30 tracking period, reflecting a gain of 331 from last week.

Latto’s “Big Energy” slides one spot to #2 on the pop chart, as Doja Cat’s “Woman” stays at #3. Harry Styles’ “As It Was” jumps three places to #4, and Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” drops a level to #5.

— The Imagine Dragons single meanwhile registered ~6,092 spins at Hot AC (+528).

“THATS WHAT I WANT” falls one place to #2, as Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” dips one spot to #3 despite a gain in airplay.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY,” also an airplay gainer this week, holds at #4. GAYLE’s “abcdefu” spends another week at #5.