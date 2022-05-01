Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson’s “Never Say Never” Enjoys 2nd Week As Country Radio’s #1 Song

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson’s “Never Say Never” keeps the throne on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.
Celebrating its second week at #1, “Never Say Never” convincingly ranks as the leader in chart points. The song also dominantly ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played (~8,215, +852) and heard (~35.7 million audience impressions) for the April 24-30 tracking period.
Up three places, Carly Peace & Ashley McBryde’s “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” earns #2. Luke Combs’ “Doin’ This” ticks up a spot to #3, as Thomas Rhett’s “Slow Down Summer” jumps three places to #4. Keith Urban’s “Wild Hearts” concurrently ascends one rung to #5.
