The Kid LAROI’s “Thousand Miles” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Thousand Miles,” The Kid LAROI’s follow-up to his megahit Justin Bieber collaboration “STAY,” is receiving an unsurprisingly strong showing of support at pop radio.

Picked up by 125 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with its official impact, “Thousand Miles” ranks as this week’s most added song.

Ed Sheeran’s new “2step (featuring Lil Baby)” also fared well, earning adds from 97 pop stations this week. It ranks as a strong second on the Mediabase add board.

Jack Harlow’s buzzy “First Class” lands in third with 46 new adds, while Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” takes fourth place with 26 pickups.

Added by another 18 stations, Jnr Choi’s rhythmic chart-topper “To The Moon” grabs fifth on the pop add board.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” (17 adds, 6th-most), Lauv’s “All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)” (12 adds, 7th-most), JVKE’s “This Is What Falling In Love Feels Like” (11 adds, 8th-most), Leah Kate’s “10 Things I Hate About You” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Becky G & Karol G’s “MAMIII” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie).