Adam Levine Appears, Plays “Truth Or Shot” On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

The final season of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” continues with an appearance by Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.

A multi-time guest over the years, Levine reflects on his relationship with Ellen and how their lives have connected. He also discusses his latest tattoos, as well as Maroon 5’s upcoming performance at the Pyramids of Giza.

The appearance also shines a spotlight on the artist’s Calirosa Tequila; Levine and Ellen play a game of “Truth Or Shot” using the drink.

The episode will air later Tuesday afternoon, but a video from Adam Levine’s appearance is already available: