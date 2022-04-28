Imagine Dragons Headed For #1 At Pop Radio With “Enemy,” Also Approaching Top Spot At Hot AC

For the first time in more than four years, Imagine Dragons will claim #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The band will top this week’s chart with “Enemy.”

The multi-format hit received 10,323 spins during the first four days of the April 24-30 tracking period. Up 4% from the mark at this point last week, the tally slots “Enemy” at #1 on the Mediabase building/real-time chart.

Without an obvious threat from below, “Enemy” should retain its position through the close of tracking. It will mark Imagine Dragons’ first trip to the top since “Thunder” ruled in November 2017.

— A former multi-week alternative #1, “Enemy” is also headed for the summit at hot adult contemporary radio; it could challenge for the top spot as soon as this week. Although it is currently #2 on the building/real-time listing, it is within striking distance of Lil Nas X’s building #1 “THATS WHAT I WANT.” The Imagine Dragons song also has a momentum advantage; it is up 11% from the same-time-last-week mark, whereas “THATS WHAT I WANT” is down just over 1%.

Even if “Enemy” falls short at Hot AC this week, it should have no trouble getting there by the following week.