Songs By Lauv, Lawrence Make Top 40 At Pop Radio; The Kid LAROI, Ed Sheeran & Lil Baby, Leah Kate Top 50

Lauv’s “All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)” and Lawrence’s “Don’t Lose Sight” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Below last week’s chart at #43, “All 4 Nothing” makes this week’s Top 40 at #34. The rapidly rising Lauv single received 1,486 plays during the April 17-23 tracking period (+688).

Credited with 928 spins (+99), “Don’t Lose Sight” rises two spots to #39.

— As “All 4 Nothing” and “Don’t Lose Sight” hit the Top 40, The Kid LAROI’s “Thousand Miles,” Ed Sheeran’s “2step (featuring Lil Baby)” and Leah Kate’s “10 Things I Hate About You” make moves just below the chart. The three songs officially secure Top 50 positions.

Despite not launching until late in the tracking period, “Thousand Miles” garnered 774 spins. The count positions The Kid LAROI’s new single as the Mediabase pop panel’s #42 song.

“2step,” which was #67 last week, ascends to #43 following the release of the new Lil Baby remix. “2step” received 627 spins (+551).

Up twenty-one places, “10 Things I Hate About You” earns #50 with 200 spins (+130).