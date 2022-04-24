in Music News

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Doja Cat’s “Get Into It” Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Jack Harlow’s “First Class” Top 30

“About Damn Time,” “Get Into It,” and “First Class” make moves at pop radio.

About Damn Time video screen | Atlantic

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” continue their climbs up the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Both songs officially enter the Top 25 this week.

After debuting at #37 last week, “About Damn Time” flies to #22 on this week’s chart. The new Lizzo single received 3,721 spins during the August 17-23 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 2,568.

Up two places, “Get Into It” earns #25 with 3,362 tracking week plays (+1,129).

— As “About Damn Time” and “Get Into It” hit the Top 25, Jack Harlow’s “First Class” goes Top 30.

The buzzy single received 3,299 pop radio plays this week (+2,365).

about damn timedoja catfirst classget into it (yuh)jack harlowlizzo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio, Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” Top 20

Songs By Lauv, Lawrence Make Top 40 At Pop Radio; The Kid LAROI, Ed Sheeran & Lil Baby, Leah Kate Top 50