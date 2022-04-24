Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Doja Cat’s “Get Into It” Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Jack Harlow’s “First Class” Top 30

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” continue their climbs up the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Both songs officially enter the Top 25 this week.

After debuting at #37 last week, “About Damn Time” flies to #22 on this week’s chart. The new Lizzo single received 3,721 spins during the August 17-23 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 2,568.

Up two places, “Get Into It” earns #25 with 3,362 tracking week plays (+1,129).

— As “About Damn Time” and “Get Into It” hit the Top 25, Jack Harlow’s “First Class” goes Top 30.

The buzzy single received 3,299 pop radio plays this week (+2,365).