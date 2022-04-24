Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Reaches Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

Making good on the mid-week projection, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” flies into the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The song, which was #11 on last week’s listing, ascends to #7 this week. “As It Was” received ~12,189 spins during the April 17-23 tracking period.

“As It Was” also hits the Top 10 on this week’s hot adult contemporary listing, ascending to #9 at that format’s chart.

“As It Was,” moreover, remains a digital standout with massive numbers on platforms like iTunes, Spotify, and Apple Music.

The song jumpstarts Styles’ “Harry’s House” album era.