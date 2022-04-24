in Music News

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Reaches Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

“As It Was” continues its impressive radio run with an ascent into the Top 10.

Harry Styles - As It Was video screenshot | Columbia Records

Making good on the mid-week projection, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” flies into the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The song, which was #11 on last week’s listing, ascends to #7 this week. “As It Was” received ~12,189 spins during the April 17-23 tracking period.

“As It Was” also hits the Top 10 on this week’s hot adult contemporary listing, ascending to #9 at that format’s chart.

“As It Was,” moreover, remains a digital standout with massive numbers on platforms like iTunes, Spotify, and Apple Music.

The song jumpstarts Styles’ “Harry’s House” album era.

as it washarry styles

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” Spends 2nd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Latto’s “Big Energy” Enjoys 2nd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart