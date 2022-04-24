in Music News

Latto’s “Big Energy” Enjoys 2nd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

“Big Energy” becomes a multi-week #1 at pop radio.

Latto - Big Energy video screenshot | RCA

Latto’s “Big Energy” remains the biggest song at pop radio, scoring a second week at #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

“Big Energy” retains its throne thanks to the ~18,156 spins it received during the April 17-23 tracking period.

Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy,” the recipient of ~17,825 songs, repeats as the runner-up.

Doja Cat’s “Woman” and Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” also hold steady this week, retaining their #3 and #4 positions, respectively. The chart’s first shakeup comes at #5, as Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” rises one spot to claim that position.

