Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” Spends 2nd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” retains the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.
Credited with ~6,268 spins during the April 17-23 tracking period, “THATS WHAT I WANT” enjoys a second week as Hot AC radio’s biggest song.
Glass Animals’ enduring “Heat Waves” rises one spot to #2 on this week’s listing, as Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” vaults three places to #3.
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” ascends one rung to #4 on the listing, and GAYLE’s “abcdefu” drops three places to #5.
