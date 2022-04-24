in Music News

Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” Spends 2nd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“THATS WHAT I WANT” keeps the throne at Hot AC.

Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” retains the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Credited with ~6,268 spins during the April 17-23 tracking period, “THATS WHAT I WANT” enjoys a second week as Hot AC radio’s biggest song.

Glass Animals’ enduring “Heat Waves” rises one spot to #2 on this week’s listing, as Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” vaults three places to #3.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” ascends one rung to #4 on the listing, and GAYLE’s “abcdefu” drops three places to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

