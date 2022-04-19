Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio, More Formats

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” closed Monday as the most added song at hot adult contemporary radio.

Tuesday, the new single earned the most added honor at three other formats: rhythmic, urban/R&B, and pop.

The song received 26 Mediabase-monitored R&B adds, 37 rhythmic adds, and 129 Mediabase-monitored pop adds. Headline Planet’s customary pop add coverage follows:

— Picked up by 68 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, Jack Harlow’s “First Class” takes second place on the Mediabase pop add board.

Doja Cat’s “Get Into It” takes third place with 27 pickups, while an add count of 20 positions Lauv’s “All 4 Nothing” in fourth.

A new playlist option for 19 stations, JVKE’s “this is what falling in love feels like” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Diplo & Miguel’s “Don’t Forget About My Love” (13 adds, 6th-most), JNR Choi’s “To The Moon” (12 adds, 7th-most, tie), The Weeknd’s “Out Of time” (12 adds, 7th-most, tie), Blxst’s “Chosen (featuring Tyga & Ty Dolla $ign)” (11 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Tyga’s “Freaky Deaky (featuring Doja Cat)” (11 adds, 9th-most, tie).