Lauv Scheduled To Perform On April 26 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Lauv will surely perform his new single.

Lauv - All 4 Nothing video screen | Virgin

Lauv’s new single “All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)” has been taking off since its recent release, and he will look to build more momentum in the very near future.

Lauv will perform on the Tuesday, April 26 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” His performance – almost certainly to spotlight “All 4 Nothing” – will close an episode that also features interviews with Elisabeth Moss and Rhett & Link.

Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Tuesday, April 19: Guests include Aaron Paul, Marc Maron, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and musical guest Leikeli47. Show #1635

Wednesday, April 20: Guests include Marlon Wayans, Natasha Lyonne and musical guest Dove Cameron. Show #1636

Thursday, April 21: Guests include Ice T, Betty Gilpin and musical guest Pusha T. Show #1637

Friday, April 22: Guests include Justine Skye. Show #1638

Monday, April 25: Guests include Chrissy Teigen, Cristin Milioti and musical guest Soccer Mommy. Show #1639.

Tuesday, April 26: Guests include Elisabeth Moss, Rhett & Link and musical guest Lauv. Show #1640.

