Dove Cameron Scheduled To Perform On May 3 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Dove Cameron, who will take the stage on the April 20 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” also has an upcoming daytime television gig in the cards.

According to new listings, the singer-actress will perform on the May 3 “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The episode will also feature Portia de Rossi and a “surprise” involving a former guest.

Other upcoming “Ellen” performers include Jordan Davis (April 22), Portugal. The Man (April 27), Indigo Girls (May 2), and Alec Benjamin (May 4).

As a reminder, all listings are subject to change.