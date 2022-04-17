in Music News

Lauv’s “All 4 Nothing,” Russ’ “Handsomer,” Jackson Wang’s “Blow” Officially Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio

The songs are making moves just below the chart.

Lauv - All 4 Nothing video screen | Virgin

Lauv’s “All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love),” Russ’ “Handsomer,” and Jackson Wang’s “Blow” are making moves just below the official Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The three songs each earn Top 50 rankings based on airplay in the April 10-16 tracking period.

Played 798 times (+747), “All 4 Nothing” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. The Lauv song was #88 last week.

Up nine spots, “Handsomer” earns #48 thanks to a tracking period play count of 210 (+75).

Credited with 165 spins (+103), “Blow” soars twenty-four spots to #50.

