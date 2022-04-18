Billboard Hot 100: Jack Harlow’s “First Class” Arrives As #1 Song In America

Amid concerns about a lack of new smashes in 2022, the Billboard Hot 100 has welcomed two consecutive #1 debuts.

Last week, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” started atop the chart. This week, Jack Harlow’s “First Class” takes tops honors.

The new song earns its #1 position courtesy massive opening week streams, as well as impressive sales and promising early radio activity. It follows the Lil Nas X collaboration “INDUSTRY BABY” as the artist’s second Hot 100 #1.

The aforementioned “As It Was” settles for #2 this week, with Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” following at #3. Latto’s “Big Energy” (#4) and Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” (#5) round of this week’s Top 5.