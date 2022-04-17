Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Pharrell’s “Just A Cloud Away,” Jack Harlow’s “First Class” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

It may not have arrived until late in the April 10-16 tracking period, but Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” still captured a significant amount of airplay. It received enough pop spins, in fact, to earn a spot on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Pharrell’s “Just A Cloud Away” and Jack Harlow’s “First Class” also move into the Top 40 this week.

Played 1,153 times during the tracking period, “About Damn Time” starts at #37.

Below last week’s chart at #43, “Just A Cloud Away” enters this week’s Top 40 at #39. The Pharrell song received 982 spins (+253).

Credited with 934 spins (+912), “First Class” flies eighty-seven spots to #40.