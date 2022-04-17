Dierks Bentley, BRELAND & Hardy’s “Beers On Me” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Dierks Bentley’s “Beers On Me (featuring BRELAND & Hardy)” reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, the collaboration seizes the throne from Elle King & Miranda Lambert’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Beers On Me” dominantly ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the April 10-16 tracking period. The song received ~8,440 spins (+853) and ~38.7 million audience impressions.

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson’s “Never Say Never” rises three spots to #2, while Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Can’t” holds at #3. Sam Hunt’s “23” holds at #4, and Luke Combs’ “Doin’ This” rises one spot to #5.

The aforementioned “Drunk” slips to #8 this week.