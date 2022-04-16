Morgan Wallen’s “Don’t Think Jesus” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, #2 On Apple Music, #3 On Spotify

Morgan Wallen’s “Don’t Think Jesus” had an unsurprisingly massive opening day across key digital platforms.

The song, notably, rocketed to #1 on the US iTunes song sales chart shortly after its release. It remained a dominant #1 throughout Friday, and it remains the platform’s biggest seller as of Saturday morning.

Even without strong playlist positioning, “Don’t Think Jesus” meanwhile fared well on Apple Music and Spotify. “Don’t Think Jesus” took #2 and #3 on the US and Global Apple Music Charts for Friday, April 15, respectively.

A daily American streaming count of 1,448,125 meanwhile earned “Don’t Think Jesus” #3 on the US Spotify chart. The song started far more modestly on global Spotify, however, earning #39 with 1,544,174 streams (as in, fewer than 100K came from outside the US).

Although “Wasted On You” remains his official radio single, “Don’t Think Jesus” also received some opening day airplay from a handful of country stations.