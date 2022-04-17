in Music News

Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” Jumps To #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“THATS WHAT I WANT” takes over #1 on the pop chart.

Lil Nas X - THATS WHAT I WANT | Video screen | Columbia Records

Lil Nas X’s former pop radio #1 “THATS WHAT I WANT” reaches the summit at the hot adult contemporary format this week.

Played ~5,774 times during the April 10-16 tracking period, “THATS WHAT I WANT” ascends three spots to #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 366.

“THATS WHAT I WANT” takes over #1 from GAYLE’s “abcdefu,” which drops to #2. Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” holds at #3, and Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” descends two positions to #4. The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” concurrently holds at #5.

