Christina Perri Delivers Performance On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” wraps a week of originals — and marches closer to the series finale — with a new installment Friday.

As has become fairly routine for Friday episodes, the broadcast features a guest host.

Mario Lopez fills that role this week, welcoming “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz as an interview guest. Lopez later hands the stage over to Christina Perri, who performs her recently released single “evergone.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will air later Friday afternoon. Videos of the Chrissy Metz interview and Christina Perri performance, however, are already available below: