Dove Cameron Scheduled To Perform On April 20 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Amid the breakout success of her hit single “Boyfriend,” singer-actress Dove Cameron will take the stage for a high-profile television performance.

According to NBC, the artist will play the April 20 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The performance will close an episode that also features Marlon Wayans and Natasha Lyonne.

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings, including this week’s remaining re-runs and the first of next week’s new broadcasts, follows:

Wednesday, April 13: Guests include Dua Lipa, Sam Heughan and musical guest Band of Horses. (OAD 3/3/22)

Thursday, April 14: Guests include Zoë Kravitz, Al Franken and musical guest Sebastián Yatra. (OAD 3/2/22)

Friday, April 15: Guests include Hugh Jackman, Bridget Everett and musical guest Red Hot Chili Peppers. (OAD 4/1/22)

Monday, April 18: Guests include Sam Rockwell, Pamela Adlon and musical guest Gang of Youths. Show #1634

Tuesday, April 19: Guests include Aaron Paul, Marc Maron, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and musical guest Leikeli47. Show #1635

Wednesday, April 20: Guests include Marlon Wayans, Natasha Lyonne and musical guest Dove Cameron. Show #1636