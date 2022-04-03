in Music News, TV News

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Leave The Door Open” Also Wins Record Of The Year Grammy Award

“Leave The Door Open” won both key song awards.

BRUNO MARS and ANDERSON.PAAK at THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. -- Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In the early portion of Sunday’s Grammy Awards broadcast, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic single “Leave The Door Open” won the coveted Song of the Year award.

As the broadcast neared its conclusion, the hit single won another major award: Record of the Year.

“Leave The Door Open” beat out a collection of major hits and acclaimed singles, from both established icons and rising stars. Its double victory solidifies the impact Silk Sonic made on the business this past year, while also adding to the rich legacies of both individual artists.

Only one award remains in this year’s telecast: Album of the Year.

