Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Leave The Door Open” Also Wins Record Of The Year Grammy Award

In the early portion of Sunday’s Grammy Awards broadcast, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic single “Leave The Door Open” won the coveted Song of the Year award.

As the broadcast neared its conclusion, the hit single won another major award: Record of the Year.

“Leave The Door Open” beat out a collection of major hits and acclaimed singles, from both established icons and rising stars. Its double victory solidifies the impact Silk Sonic made on the business this past year, while also adding to the rich legacies of both individual artists.

Only one award remains in this year’s telecast: Album of the Year.