Elle Fanning Appears For Interview On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Elle Fanning during Wednesday's March 30, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Earlier this week, new series “The Girl From Plainville” launched on Hulu.
In support of the new project, star Elle Fanning makes a late-night talk show appearance Wednesday night.
Fanning appears as a guest on Wednesday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” The episode airs as part of an episode that also features Ben Schwartz.
Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Colbert” will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. In advance of the late-night broadcast, CBS shared a collection of photos from the taping:
