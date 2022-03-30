Mimi Webb Delivers Performance On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1626 -- Pictured: Musical guest Mimi Webb performs on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
As her new single “House On Fire” rises at pop radio, Mimi Webb makes her inaugural appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The rising pop star takes the stage for a performance on Wednesday’s edition of the popular talk show. The performance closes an episode that
also features Roman Reigns and Hasan Minhaj.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Mimi Webb performance should start at around 12:25AM ET.
Prior to the broadcast, NBC shared first-look photos from her performance:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1626 — Pictured: Musical guest Mimi Webb performs on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1626 — Pictured: Musical guest Mimi Webb performs on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1626 — Pictured: Musical guest Mimi Webb performs on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1626 — Pictured: Musical guest Mimi Webb performs on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1626 — Pictured: Musical guest Mimi Webb performs on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
jimmy fallon mimi webb nbc the tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…