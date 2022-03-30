Mimi Webb Delivers Performance On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

As her new single “House On Fire” rises at pop radio, Mimi Webb makes her inaugural appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The rising pop star takes the stage for a performance on Wednesday’s edition of the popular talk show. The performance closes an episode that also features Roman Reigns and Hasan Minhaj.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Mimi Webb performance should start at around 12:25AM ET.

Prior to the broadcast, NBC shared first-look photos from her performance: