in TV News

Sydney Sweeney Appears On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Episode (Watch Now)

The “Euphoria” star appears for an interview.

Sydney Sweeney on 3/31/22 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Sydney Sweeney, whose popularity seemingly soars with each passing minute, appears on Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres show.”

Sweeney naturally talks about “Euphoria,” specifically revealing her grandparents’ surprising reaction to her more risqué scenes on the HBO drama.

The actress-producer also talks about appearing on the cover and in the centerfold of a recent edition of Cosmopolitan.

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Ellen” also features an appearance by Brene Brown. It will air later this afternoon, but a video of Sweeney’s interview is already available. Photos from the taping also follow.

Sydney Sweeney on 3/31/22 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Sydney Sweeney on 3/31/22 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Sydney Sweeney on 3/31/22 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Sydney Sweeney on 3/31/22 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Sydney Sweeney on 3/31/22 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

euphoriasydney sweeneythe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Elle Fanning Appears For Interview On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)