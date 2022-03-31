Sydney Sweeney Appears On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Episode (Watch Now)

Sydney Sweeney, whose popularity seemingly soars with each passing minute, appears on Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres show.”

Sweeney naturally talks about “Euphoria,” specifically revealing her grandparents’ surprising reaction to her more risqué scenes on the HBO drama.

The actress-producer also talks about appearing on the cover and in the centerfold of a recent edition of Cosmopolitan.

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Ellen” also features an appearance by Brene Brown. It will air later this afternoon, but a video of Sweeney’s interview is already available. Photos from the taping also follow.