Lily James Walks Red Carpet Ahead Of 2022 Oscars Ceremony (Special Look)

THE OSCARS¨ Ð The 94th Oscars¨ aired live Sunday March 27, from the Dolby¨ Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide. (ABC)
LILY JAMES
The official 2022 Academy Awards ceremony does not commence until primetime, but the red carpet opened Sunday afternoon. Numerous noteworthy celebrities have already made their presence felt on the arrival circuit.
That list includes Lily James, who looked characteristically beautiful upon arrival at the show.
James, who recently appeared on the Hulu series “Pam & Tommy,” will be a presenter at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony.
ABC, which is handling broadcasting duties for the event, shared a collection of press photos with the media in support of Sunday’s event. The Lily James photos follow (all are courtesy ABC/DGE Press):
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…