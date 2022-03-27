“CODA” Star Emilia Jones Looks Stunning On Academy Awards Red Carpet (Oscars Special Look)

“CODA” is a betting favorite to fare well at Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony, and star Emilia Jones is officially in the house.

The actress, who plays Ruby in the film, looked fantastic on the show’s red carpet.

Emanating from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the 2022 Oscars ceremony will air on ABC at 8PM EDT/5PM PDT. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes are teaming to host the celebration.

Prior to the broadcast, ABC shared photos from Emilia Jones’ red carpet appearance (press pics courtesy of ABC / DGE Press):