“CODA” Star Emilia Jones Looks Stunning On Academy Awards Red Carpet (Oscars Special Look)

THE OSCARS¨ Ð The 94th Oscars¨ aired live Sunday March 27, from the Dolby¨ Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide. (ABC)
EMILIA JONES
“CODA” is a betting favorite to fare well at Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony, and star Emilia Jones is officially in the house.
The actress, who plays Ruby in the film, looked fantastic on the show’s red carpet.
Emanating from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the 2022 Oscars ceremony will air on ABC at 8PM EDT/5PM PDT. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes are teaming to host the celebration.
Prior to the broadcast, ABC shared photos from Emilia Jones’ red carpet appearance (press pics courtesy of ABC / DGE Press):
THE OSCARS¨ Ð The 94th Oscars¨ aired live Sunday March 27, from the Dolby¨ Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide. (ABC) EMILIA JONES
THE OSCARS¨ Ð The 94th Oscars¨ aired live Sunday March 27, from the Dolby¨ Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide. (ABC) EMILIA JONES
THE OSCARS¨ Ð The 94th Oscars¨ aired live Sunday March 27, from the Dolby¨ Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide. (ABC) EMILIA JONES
abc coda Emilia jones oscars
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…