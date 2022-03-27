Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug,” Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” Enter Top 25 At Pop Radio; Tyga & Doja Cat Top 30

Em Beihold’s breakthrough single “Numb Little Bug” and Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s collaborative hit “Peru” officially enter the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 2,883 times during the March 20-26 tracking period, “Numb Little Bug” rises five places to #23. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 858 spins.

Up two places, “Peru” earns #25 on the strength of its 2,780 spins (+545).

— As “Numb Little Bug” and “Peru” move into the Top 25, Tyga’s “Freaky Deaky (featuring Doja Cat)” officially secures a Top 30 position.

Credited with 1,866 spins (+715), “Freaky Deaky” jumps five spots to #30.