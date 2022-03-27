in TV News

Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Claudia Sulewski, Maggie Baird Walk Sunday’s Oscars Red Carpet (Special Look)

“No Time To Die” is up for an Oscar.

During Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS will take the stage to perform their Oscar-nominated song “No Time To Die.”

In the lead-up to the ceremony, they walked the red carpet. And they had some very noteworthy accompaniment.

The siblings and acclaimed artists were joined by their actress mother Maggie Baird and FINNEAS’ significant other Claudia Sulewski. They posed for a variety of shots together.

Presently underway, the Oscars ceremony is airing on ABC. That network shared photos from the show’s red carpet (all photos courtesy of ABC / DGE Press):

BILLIE EILISH
CLAUDIA SULEWSKI, MAGGIE BAIRD
CLAUDIA SULEWSKI, FINNEAS O’CONNELL
FINNEAS O’CONNELL, BILLIE EILISH, MAGGIE BAIRD
CLAUDIA SULEWSKI, FINNEAS O’CONNELL
FINNEAS O’CONNELL, BILLIE EILISH, MAGGIE BAIRD

