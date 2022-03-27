Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Claudia Sulewski, Maggie Baird Walk Sunday’s Oscars Red Carpet (Special Look)

THE OSCARS¨ Ð The 94th Oscars¨ aired live Sunday March 27, from the Dolby¨ Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide. (ABC)
FINNEAS O'CONNELL, BILLIE EILISH, MAGGIE BAIRD
During Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS will take the stage to perform their Oscar-nominated song “No Time To Die.”
In the lead-up to the ceremony, they walked the red carpet. And they had some very noteworthy accompaniment.
The siblings and acclaimed artists were joined by their actress mother Maggie Baird and FINNEAS’ significant other Claudia Sulewski. They posed for a variety of shots together.
Presently underway, the Oscars ceremony is airing on ABC. That network shared photos from the show’s red carpet (all photos courtesy of ABC / DGE Press):
