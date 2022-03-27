in Music News

Labrinth & Zendaya’s “I’m Tired,” Becky G & Karol G’s “MAMIII,” Eddie Benjamin’s “Weatherman” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

Three songs debut on this week’s pop radio chart.

The Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes three new arrivals this week, as Labrinth & Zendaya’s “I’m Tired,” Becky G & Karol G’s “MAMIII,” and Eddie Benjamin’s “Weatherman” hit the Top 40.

— Below last week’s chart at #41, “I’m Tired” makes this week’s Top 40 at #36. The “Euphoria” song received 935 spins during the March 20-26 tracking period, marking a week-over-week gain of 325.

Up four places, “MAMIII” hits the Top 40 at #38. The Becky G-Karol G collaboration received 812 spins (+249).

Credited with 774 plays (+300), “Weatherman” rises three spots to #40 on this week’s pop chart.

