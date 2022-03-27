Labrinth & Zendaya’s “I’m Tired,” Becky G & Karol G’s “MAMIII,” Eddie Benjamin’s “Weatherman” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

The Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes three new arrivals this week, as Labrinth & Zendaya’s “I’m Tired,” Becky G & Karol G’s “MAMIII,” and Eddie Benjamin’s “Weatherman” hit the Top 40.

— Below last week’s chart at #41, “I’m Tired” makes this week’s Top 40 at #36. The “Euphoria” song received 935 spins during the March 20-26 tracking period, marking a week-over-week gain of 325.

Up four places, “MAMIII” hits the Top 40 at #38. The Becky G-Karol G collaboration received 812 spins (+249).

Credited with 774 plays (+300), “Weatherman” rises three spots to #40 on this week’s pop chart.