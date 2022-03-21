Tinashe, Tinx, Jeff Foxworthy Appear On March 23 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 1137 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tinx, Jeff Foxworthy, Tinashe -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
The Wednesday, March 23 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” features in-studio appearances from Tinashe, Tinx, and Jeff Foxworthy.
In addition to chatting with Kelly, all three appear in a cooking-related segment on the episode.
Tinashe additionally takes the stage to perform “Naturally.”
Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Kelly” also features a Kelly-Oke rendition of The Black Eyed Peas’ megahit “I Gotta Feeling.”
The episode will air this coming Wednesday afternoon in most markets; check local listings for your specific start time. Ahead of the episode, check out first-look photos from the taping:
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1137 — Pictured: Tinashe — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1137 — Pictured: Tinx — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1137 — Pictured: (l-r) Jeff Foxworthy, Tinx, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1137 — Pictured: (l-r) Tinx, Jeff Foxworthy, Tinashe — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
