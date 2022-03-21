in TV News

Tinashe, Tinx, Jeff Foxworthy Appear On March 23 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

They appear in multiple segments on Wednesday’s episode.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 1137 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tinx, Jeff Foxworthy, Tinashe -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

The Wednesday, March 23 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” features in-studio appearances from Tinashe, Tinx, and Jeff Foxworthy.

In addition to chatting with Kelly, all three appear in a cooking-related segment on the episode.

Tinashe additionally takes the stage to perform “Naturally.”

Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Kelly” also features a Kelly-Oke rendition of The Black Eyed Peas’ megahit “I Gotta Feeling.”

The episode will air this coming Wednesday afternoon in most markets; check local listings for your specific start time. Ahead of the episode, check out first-look photos from the taping:

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1137 — Pictured: Tinashe — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1137 — Pictured: Tinx — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1137 — Pictured: (l-r) Jeff Foxworthy, Tinx, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1137 — Pictured: (l-r) Tinx, Jeff Foxworthy, Tinashe — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Jeff fox worthythe kelly clarkson showtinashetinx

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Songs By Diplo & Miguel, Mimi Webb, Iann Dior, Jena Rose Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Kiesza Chats, Performs “Passenger” On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)