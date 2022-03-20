Songs By Diplo & Miguel, Mimi Webb, Iann Dior, Jena Rose Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Pop radio welcomes a handful of songs into its Top 40 as Diplo & Miguel’s “Don’t Forget My Love,” Mimi Webb’s “House On Fire,” Iann Dior’s “let you,” and Jena Rose’s “Checkmate” also debut on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #44, “Don’t Forget My Love” makes this week’s Top 40 at #37. The collaboration received 897 spins during the March 13-19 tracking period, up 300 from last week’s figure.

Played 794 times during the tracking week (+177), “House On Fire” ascends four spots to #38.

A five-place rise brings “let you” to #39. The Iann Dior single received 683 tracking week spins (+129).

Credited with 662 spins (+7), “Checkmate” rises one spot to #40.