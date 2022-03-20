in Music News

Songs By Diplo & Miguel, Mimi Webb, Iann Dior, Jena Rose Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Don’t Forget My Love,” “House On Fire,” “let you,” and “Checkmate” debut on the pop chart.

Pop radio welcomes a handful of songs into its Top 40 as Diplo & Miguel’s “Don’t Forget My Love,” Mimi Webb’s “House On Fire,” Iann Dior’s “let you,” and Jena Rose’s “Checkmate” also debut on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #44, “Don’t Forget My Love” makes this week’s Top 40 at #37. The collaboration received 897 spins during the March 13-19 tracking period, up 300 from last week’s figure.

Played 794 times during the tracking week (+177), “House On Fire” ascends four spots to #38.

A five-place rise brings “let you” to #39. The Iann Dior single received 683 tracking week spins (+129).

Credited with 662 spins (+7), “Checkmate” rises one spot to #40.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

