Kiesza Chats, Performs “Passenger” On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

The artist makes an appearance on Tuesday’s “Ellen.”

Kiesza on 3/22/22 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Tuesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” features an appearance by Kiesza.

An in-studio guest, the artists first joins Ellen for an interview. The discussion addresses Kiesza’s recovery from a serious 2017 accident, which resulted in a traumatic brain injury.

Along with the interview, Kiesza delivers a musical performance. She performs “Passenger” for the audience.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Ellen” also features an appearance by Ted Danson. The episode will air later this afternoon, but sneak peek videos of the Kiesza and Danson appearances follow.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

