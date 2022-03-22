Kiesza Chats, Performs “Passenger” On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Tuesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” features an appearance by Kiesza.
An in-studio guest, the artists first joins Ellen for an interview. The discussion addresses Kiesza’s recovery from a serious 2017 accident, which resulted in a traumatic brain injury.
Along with the interview, Kiesza delivers a musical performance. She performs “Passenger” for the audience.
Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Ellen” also features an appearance by Ted Danson. The episode will air later this afternoon, but sneak peek videos of the Kiesza and Danson appearances follow.
