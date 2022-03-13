GAYLE’s “ABCDEFU” Enjoys 3rd Week As #1 Song At Pop Radio

GAYLE’s “abcdefu” holds off Lil Nas X’s still-hot “THATS WHAT I WANT” to retain #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Played 17,363 times during the March 6-12 tracking period, “abcdefu” spends a third week at #1. This week’s spin count falls 748 plays short of last week’s mark but keeps the GAYLE song in front.
Former #1 hit “THATS WHAT I WANT” holds at #2, albeit with a week-over-week airplay gain. The Lil Nas X song received 17,272 spins this week, besting last week’s figure by 241.
Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” stays at #3, and Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” holds at #4. Up two places, Doja Cat’s “Woman” grabs #5.
