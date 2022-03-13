Parker McCollum’s “To Be Loved By You” Earns #1 On Country Radio Chart

Parker McCollum scores his second career #1 this week, as “To Be Loved By You” rises to #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place, “To Be Loved By You” seizes the throne from Kelsea Ballerini’s “half of my hometown (featuring Kenny Chesney).”

In addition to leading for chart points, the Parker McCollum song ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the March 6-12 tracking period. It received ~7,931 spins (+928) and ~36.3 million audience impressions.

“To Be Loved By You” follows “Pretty Heart” as the artist’s second career #1 at country radio.

Cody Johnson’s smash “Til You Can’t” rises one spot to #2 this week, as Sam Hunt’s “23” ascends two spots to #3. Elle King & Miranda Lambert’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” rises two places to #4, and Dierks Bentley, Breland & Hardy’s “Beers On Me” rises four spots to #5.

“half of my hometown” slides to #6 this week.