The Chainsmokers’ “High” Reaches Top 15 At Pop Radio; Tiesto & Ava Max, Tate McRae, Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran Top 20

As it celebrates a second week at #1 on the Mediabase dance radio chart, The Chainsmokers’ “High” enters the Top 15 on the pop listing.

Tiesto & Ava Max’s “The Motto,” Tate McRae’s “she’s all i wanna be,” and Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam (featuring Ed Sheeran)” concurrently move Top 20.

Played 6,483 times during the March 6-12 tracking period (+59), “High” rises one spot to #15 on this week’s chart.

Up four places, “The Motto” takes #17 on the strength of its 5,005 spins (+974).

“she’s all i wanna be” also advances four spots, in its case moving from #22 to #18. The Tate McRae single posted a tracking period play count of 4,972 (+1,379).

After debuting at #35 on last week’s chart, “Bam Bam” flies to #20 this week. The song garnered 4,033 spins during the tracking period, besting last week’s sum by a format-leading 2,443.