Yung Bleu & Kehlani’s “Beautiful Lies” Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Rhythmic radio has a new #1, as Yung Bleu & Kehlani’s “Beautiful Lies” rises to the top of this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Beautiful Lies” earns #1 on the strength of its ~5,102 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by 387.

SZA’s “I Hate U,” which received ~4,884 spins during the February 27-March 5 tracking period (+677), rises two spots to #2 on this week’s chart.

Latto’s “Big Energy” descends one spot to #3, while Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” falls from #1 to #4.

A two-place rise brings Doja Cat’s “Woman” to #5.