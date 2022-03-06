Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” Officially Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Justin Bieber’s “Ghost,” which recently hit #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, rises to the peak of another radio format this week.

Up three places from last week’s position, “Ghost” earns #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary listing.

“Ghost” received ~6,030 spins during the February 27-March 5 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 494.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” holds at #2 on this week’s chart. Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” last week’s leader, settles for #3 on the new chart.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” slides one spot to #4, and GAYLE’s “abcdefu” rises two places to #5.