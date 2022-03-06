in Music News

Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney’s “Half Of My Hometown” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

“half of my hometown” rises one spot to #1 on this week’s country radio chart.

Kelsea Ballerini - half of my hometown video screenshot | Black River Entertainment

Kelsea Ballerini’s “half of my hometown (featuring Kenny Chesney)” officially reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s spot, “half of my hometown” seizes the country radio throne from Kane Brown’s “One Mississippi.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, the Ballerini-Chesney collaboration dominantly ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the February 27-March 5 tracking period. “Half of my hometown” received ~8,982 spins (+920) and ~41.6 million audience impressions.

Parker McCollum’s “To Be Loved By You” rises two spots to #2, and Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t” ascends two places to #3 this week.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

