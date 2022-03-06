Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney’s “Half Of My Hometown” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Kelsea Ballerini’s “half of my hometown (featuring Kenny Chesney)” officially reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.
Up one place from last week’s spot, “half of my hometown” seizes the country radio throne from Kane Brown’s “One Mississippi.”
In addition to ruling for chart points, the Ballerini-Chesney collaboration dominantly ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the February 27-March 5 tracking period. “Half of my hometown” received ~8,982 spins (+920) and ~41.6 million audience impressions.
Parker McCollum’s “To Be Loved By You” rises two spots to #2, and Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t” ascends two places to #3 this week.
